The Conversation Nobody Is Having About Quantum Computing -- and the Stock at the Center of It

Key Points

Infleqtion already generates revenue through defense and government contracts today.

The company combines commercial quantum products with long-term upside from neutral-atom computing breakthroughs.

Government partnerships, CHIPS funding, and NASA deployments validate the growing importance of quantum technology, and in turn, Infleqtion.

10 stocks we like better than Infleqtion ›

Every conversation about quantum computing follows the same script. Is it five years away? Is it 10? Did Alphabet just achieve something meaningful, or was it another overhyped benchmark? The debate loops endlessly, and most investors either go all-in on the hype or walk away entirely.

All that quantum computing framing misses something important. And it's why I keep coming back to Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ).

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What nobody is talking about

Here's the conversation that isn't happening: Quantum sensing is already real, commercial, and generating revenue for the companies that built it. While everyone debates when a fault-tolerant quantum computer will arrive, quantum sensors -- devices that use the properties of atoms to measure time, gravity, acceleration, and magnetic fields with accuracy no classical instrument can match -- are shipping today to real customers.

Infleqtion makes both. Its product portfolio spans quantum computers, quantum atomic clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors -- a full-stack approach to this kind of technology that almost no other public company offers.

The atomic clocks alone matter more than most people realize. GPS is vulnerable to jamming and spoofing. Quantum optical clocks that operate independently of satellite signals solve that problem for military navigation, submarine positioning, and critical infrastructure timing. That's not a science project. That's a product that defense agencies buy now.

A tech stack built on Nobel Prize-winning physics

Infleqtion's technology is rooted in work on ultracold atoms and laser cooling that earned the Nobel Prize in Physics. The company uses neutral atoms -- individual atoms suspended in laser light -- as its qubits. This approach has real advantages over superconducting qubits, which require cooling to near-absolute zero and are notoriously difficult to manufacture at scale.

Neutral atoms are, by nature, uniform. Every atom of a given element is identical, which means Infleqtion isn't fighting manufacturing variation every time it builds a new system.

Its Sqale quantum computer is the centerpiece of that bet, aiming to reach 100 logical qubits by 2028 and 1,000 by 2030. The company is already one of only two in the world to demonstrate a real-world application using logical qubits, a milestone it achieved in collaboration with Nvidia.

The Trump family and U.S. government are paying attention

Infleqtion went public in February 2026, raising over $550 million in its NYSE debut. Since then, it has moved fast. In March 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy's ARPA-E selected it to receive $3.9 million in funding to apply quantum computing to advanced energy problems -- chemistry simulations for better batteries, superconducting power lines, and catalytic systems.

That same month, Infleqtion expanded partnerships with Sandia National Laboratories, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, with the company's Superstaq software platform serving as the quantum software layer across those federal research testbeds.

Then, in May 2026, Infleqtion signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act for $100 million in proposed funding to advance its neutral-atom quantum systems in the national interest and to strengthen economic competitiveness. The department isn't writing $100 million letters of intent to companies it doesn't believe in.

The company also has hardware physically orbiting Earth. Its quantum hardware is running aboard the Cold Atom Laboratory on the International Space Station, supplying instruments to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

On top of all this good news, Infleqtion has been surging over the last few days after the Trump administration announced a $2 billion U.S. quantum-computing investment initiative that includes grants and government equity stakes in several companies across the sector.

The risk, stated plainly

Infleqtion is still burning cash, and dilution is a real risk. The company generated just $32.5 million in 2025 revenue while burning roughly $36 million annually, and its recent $1.11 billion shelf registration suggests more capital raises could come. Quantum timelines are also famous for slipping into the future.

But that's also why the opportunity exists. Most quantum companies are asking investors to wait years for useful computers. Infleqtion already has a business today in quantum sensing and timing through government and defense contracts, while still keeping exposure to the upside of quantum computing as the technology matures.

Should you buy stock in Infleqtion right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.