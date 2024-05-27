Control Bionics Issues New Unquoted Securities

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics Limited has announced the issue of 500,000 new placement fee options as part of a transaction previously communicated in an Appendix 3B. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, will be issued on May 20, 2024. The unquoted equity securities update reflects Control Bionics’ latest strategic financial moves.

