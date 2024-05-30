News & Insights

Stocks

Control Bionics: Giving Voice Through AI Tech

May 30, 2024 — 08:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Control Bionics Ltd. (AU:CBL) has released an update.

Control Bionics is revolutionizing communication for individuals with complex needs by introducing a range of AI-powered speech-generating devices and AAC accessories designed to restore their ability to speak. Under the leadership of CEO Jeremy Steele, the company is committed to making a significant impact on the lives of those who face communication challenges.

For further insights into AU:CBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.