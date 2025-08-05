Key Points GAAP net loss per share widened to $(0.62) in Q2 2025, missing analyst GAAP EPS estimates by $0.18, driven by a sharp rise in research and development expenses.

R&D expenses surged 78%, reflecting increased investment in clinical pipeline programs, while cash reserves stood at $175.5 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, and depression, released its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The most notable news in the earnings release was a wider GAAP net loss per share of $(0.62), missing the estimate of $(0.44). Research and development expenses (GAAP) saw a sharp rise as the company continued to advance its clinical pipeline. Management reported a robust cash position of $175.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Overall, the period reflected ongoing progress in pipeline development, but came with significantly higher spending and a continued absence of commercial revenue.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.62) ($0.44) ($0.39) (-59.0%) Revenue N/A $7.5 million N/A — Research and Development Expense $14.1 million $7.9 million 78.5% General and Administrative Expense $3.8 million $3.0 million 26.7%

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Contineum Therapeutics develops small molecule therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need. Its clinical programs focus on two main drug candidates: PIPE-791, an oral treatment being studied for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), progressive multiple sclerosis (PrMS), and chronic pain; and PIPE-307, a selective M1R antagonist for use in depression and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The company’s pipeline also includes earlier-stage assets like CTX-343, a peripherally restricted LPA1R antagonist.

Contineum has centered its business on advancing clinical trials for PIPE-791 and PIPE-307. Key success factors for the company include achieving positive clinical trial results, securing regulatory approvals, maintaining strategic partnerships (particularly with Johnson & Johnson for PIPE-307), and ensuring sufficient cash to fund ongoing development. A core part of its strategy relies on addressing conditions such as IPF and RRMS, where few effective therapies are available.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Developments

Contineum significantly increased its investment in research and development. This sharp rise was tied to the progression of clinical trials for both PIPE-791 and PIPE-307 and expanded workforce costs to support these activities. General and administrative expenses also increased, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and salaries. GAAP net loss increased compared to the prior-year quarter.

The absence of significant top-line revenue is typical for pre-commercial biotechnology companies at this stage. Management highlighted that all ongoing spending aligns with planned development milestones, focusing resources on advancing the pipeline rather than generating current sales.

Operationally, the most notable achievements included advancing PIPE-791 in multiple indications. PIPE-791 is an oral drug designed to block LPA1R, a receptor implicated in the progression of fibrotic and neurodegenerative disorders. Management completed chronic toxicity studies for PIPE-791 and advanced plans for regulatory filings to begin a global Phase 2 trial for IPF later in 2025. Patient dosing started in a Phase 1b trial for chronic pain in March 2025, with results expected in the first half of 2026. The company postponed the planned Phase 2 study in progressive multiple sclerosis, choosing to concentrate resources on IPF instead.

PIPE-307, intended for both RRMS and major depressive disorder (MDD), is in the VISTA Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in RRMS. Top-line data are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Separately, Johnson & Johnson, through its Janssen business, launched recruitment in December 2024 for a Phase 2 trial testing PIPE-307 in adults with MDD. No new partnership deals or milestone payments were reported during the quarter.

Contineum made several program prioritization decisions during the period. It postponed starting clinical trials for PIPE-791 in PrMS and the first-in-human studies for CTX-343, focusing its resources on the largest near-term market opportunity in IPF.

The company ended the quarter with $175.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This cash position should enable Contineum to fund operations through 2027, according to management. In July 2025, the company generated approximately $8.4 million in additional cash through an at-the-market stock offering, issuing 2,122,000 shares. The cash level reduces short-term financing risk, but ongoing operating losses and persistent R&D investment mean further funding might be required if programs take longer or cost more than anticipated.

Management reaffirmed its focus on advancing the most promising pipeline programs and signaled no change in strategic partnerships or cash material events aside from the ATM offering. The pipeline’s pace and development depend heavily on positive results from ongoing and upcoming clinical trials, particularly for PIPE-791 in IPF and PIPE-307 in RRMS and MDD. The company did not announce or adjust any dividend.

Outlook and Guidance

Contineum did not provide explicit guidance or financial forecasts for the next quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management referenced its strong cash position as sufficient to support planned development activities through 2027 but did not give revenue, expense, or earnings targets.

Looking ahead, investors will likely track the timing and outcomes of the planned clinical milestones for PIPE-791 and PIPE-307, enrollment trends, and any updates on delayed programs or additional partnership deals. Risks remain tied to clinical trial outcomes, future cash burn trends, and the company’s ability to access additional non-dilutive funding if needed.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.