Continental General Gets Two Board Seats In Alpha Metallurgical Settlement

Fintel reports that Continental General Insurance Co has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,379,088 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR). This represents 8.6% of the company.

Continental said in its filing that after talks with the company's board, Alpha named its executive Chairman Michael Gorzinsky and Joanna Baker de Neufville as directors.

Gorzynski is also a veteran of Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge fund, known for its activism. De Neufville is a principal of De Neufville and Company, L.P., where she oversees the firm's investment portfolio.

Another activist investor, Hudson Bay Capital, recently increased its stake in Alpha.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 819,915 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872,215 shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 651,341 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688,520 shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 650,000 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC holds 460,588 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746,445 shares, representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 276,885 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298,419 shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 1.81% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 22.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is 0.2763%, a decrease of 1.6561%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 12,647,582 shares.

