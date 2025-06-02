Context Therapeutics Inc. Advances CTIM-76 in Phase 1 Trial for Solid Tumors with Initial Data Expected in 2026

Context Therapeutics announces CTIM-76 Phase 1 trial progress in treating specific cancers, with data expected in 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Context Therapeutics Inc. announced the presentation of a Trial in Progress poster for its Phase 1 clinical trial of CTIM-76, a bispecific antibody targeting CLDN6 in advanced cancers, at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting. The trial is open-label and focuses on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity in patients with CLDN6-positive ovarian, endometrial, and testicular cancers. The company has dosed the first patient in January 2025 and is currently conducting dosing for cohort 3 at 37 active trial sites across the U.S., with enrollment expected to reach 70 patients. Initial data from the trial is anticipated to be shared in the first half of 2026. Further details about the trial and the company's other T cell engaging therapeutics can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Context Therapeutics is actively conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial for CTIM-76, a promising bispecific antibody targeting solid tumors, indicating progress in its drug development pipeline.

The initial data from the CTIM-76 trial is expected to be shared in the first half of 2026, which could provide valuable insights and potentially drive future investment interest.

The company is presenting at the prestigious ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting its commitment to transparency and engagement with the oncology community.

CTIM-76 has shown promise in preclinical research for its convenience of dosing and low immunogenicity risk, suggesting a favorable safety profile that could improve patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

Initial clinical data for CTIM-76 is not expected until the first half of 2026, indicating a lengthy timeline for potential results and product development.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties regarding the trial's outcomes and potential regulatory approvals, which may undermine investor confidence.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statements disclaimer suggests potential risks that could significantly impact the company's prospects, leading to a perception of volatility or instability in future developments.

FAQ

What is CTIM-76?

CTIM-76 is a CLDN6 x CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody aimed at treating solid tumors like ovarian and testicular cancers.

When is the initial data for CTIM-76 expected?

Initial data for CTIM-76 is expected to be shared in the first half of 2026.

Where is the Phase 1 trial for CTIM-76 being presented?

The Phase 1 trial for CTIM-76 is being presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

How many patients will the CTIM-76 trial enroll?

The trial is expected to enroll up to 70 patients with CLDN6-positive advanced cancers.

What are the goals of the CTIM-76 trial?

The trial aims to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of CTIM-76.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CNTX stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNTX forecast page.

Full Release





Dosing cohort 3 of Phase 1 trial of CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 T cell engager









Expect to share initial data in the first half of 2026







PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, announced today that it is presenting a Trial in Progress poster for the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CTIM-76 in ovarian, endometrial, and testicular cancers at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





The Phase 1 clinical trial is an open-label, dose escalation and expansion study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CTIM-76 in subjects with CLDN6-positive advanced or metastatic ovarian, endometrial, and testicular cancers. The dose escalation and dose expansion portions of the trial are expected to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics as well as anti-tumor activity by overall response rate, duration of response, and disease control rate. The study is expected to enroll up to 70 patients.







CTIM-76 Highlights and Near-Term Milestones









Dosed first patient in January 2025 and currently dosing cohort 3



Dosed first patient in January 2025 and currently dosing cohort 3



7 active trial sites in the United States



7 active trial sites in the United States



Expect to share initial data in the first half of 2026













Poster Presentation Details:









Title:



A phase 1, first-in-human study of CTIM-76, a claudin-6 (CLDN6)-directed bispecific antibody, in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer and other advanced solid tumors







Abstract Number:





TPS2685









Poster Session:



Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy







Date and Time:



Monday June 2, 2025, 1:30 PM CDT







Location:



Hall A







Poster Board Number:



323b





A copy of the presentation materials will be made available on the “Publications and Posters” section of the Company’s website at



https://www.contexttherapeutics.com



.







About CTIM-76







CTIM-76 is a CLDN6 x CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody. CLDN6 is enriched in a wide range of solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, lung, gastric, and testicular. Preclinical research suggests the potential for convenient dosing with low immunogenicity risk and scalable manufacturing to address the significant number of patients who are potentially eligible for CTIM-76 therapy. More information about the CTIM-76 clinical trial (NCT06515613) can be found on



https://clinicaltrials.gov/



.







About Context Therapeutics®







Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit



www.contexttherapeutics.com



or follow the Company on



X



(formerly Twitter) and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company, its employees and certain ASCO presenters to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) our expectation to share initial clinical data in the first half of 2026 for CTIM-76, (iii) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, (iv) our expectation regarding what the trial is intended to evaluate and the number of patients to be enrolled, (v) the likelihood data will support future development, and (vi) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Minai-Azary





Chief Financial Officer





Context Therapeutics Inc.





IR@contexttherapeutics.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.