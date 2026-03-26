Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 5.78

The average one-year price target for Context Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CNTX) has been revised to $5.78 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.11% from the latest reported closing price of $2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Context Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTX is 0.27%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 65,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 10,679K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,706K shares , representing a decrease of 37.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 7,433K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 63.41% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,419K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 7,419K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,505K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,982K shares , representing a decrease of 63.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTX by 17.86% over the last quarter.

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