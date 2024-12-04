News & Insights

Contango Holdings Resumes Trading Amid Positive Developments

December 04, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.

Contango Holdings Plc has announced the restoration of its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange following the release of its annual report. The company is making strides in its Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe, marked by the start of operations at a new plant and the anticipation of its first royalty payment. Investors will be keen to watch for further updates as these developments unfold.

