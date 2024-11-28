News & Insights

Stocks

Contango Holdings Releases Annual Report, Eyes Trading Resumption

November 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Contango Holdings Plc has submitted its annual financial and audit report for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, to the National Storage Mechanism, and is seeking to lift the suspension of its share trading. The company is focused on capitalizing on the vast Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe. Investors can find further details on their website.

For further insights into GB:CGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.