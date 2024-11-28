Contango Holdings Releases Annual Report, Eyes Trading Resumption

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.
Contango Holdings Plc has submitted its annual financial and audit report for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, to the National Storage Mechanism, and is seeking to lift the suspension of its share trading. The company is focused on capitalizing on the vast Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe. Investors can find further details on their website.
