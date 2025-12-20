This Consumer Staple Stock Is Up 25% in 2025. 1 Reason This Could Be Just the Beginning.

Key Points

The Chef's Warehouse's quarterly sales surpassed $1 billion for the first time ever in 2025.

Analysts estimate that the company will see a 7% increase in total sales for 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Chefs' Warehouse ›

It's one of the lesser-known consumer staples brands on the market, but The Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) is one of the most well-known food distributors among the wealthy. The company sells and distributes high-end food products to clients who cater to the top 10% of the world's earners. Luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, country clubs, and cruise lines are among the most typical clients of the distributor.

While luxury food product distribution may seem like a niche market, it's highly unlikely that the world's top earners will stop spending money on fine dining.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Chef's Warehouse's performance is consistent

The luxury food distributor has exceeded earnings expectations for eight straight quarters as of Dec. 12, 2025, including its latest Q3 report in late October, where revenue reached $1.02 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase from Q3 2024, and surpassing the consensus estimate of $986 million. Investment firm Morgan Stanley has even highlighted The Chef's Warehouse's consistency in surpassing expectations.

The company's stock has climbed 113% over the past two years as of Dec. 12, closing out 2025 strong with three consecutive months of gains, and up 25% on the year.

Rising profits have fueled those gains. Alongside consistent positive earnings, analysts remain optimistic, with consensus estimates of a 7.2% increase in total sales for 2026. The Chef's Warehouse appears to be on the right growth trajectory.

Should you buy stock in Chefs' Warehouse right now?

Before you buy stock in Chefs' Warehouse, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chefs' Warehouse wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.