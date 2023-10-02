Consumer Sentiment Remains Poor

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

"The bond vigilantes have been sleepy for a long time here, but they're waking up, and that's a danger for the economy and that's a danger for the stock market." -Ed Yardeni

| "Today we will get fresh reads on economic growth with the release of ISM and Markit U.S. PMIs." -Piper Sandler

| UMichigan’s consumer confidence fell "with sentiment remaining at recessionary levels...inflation expectations continue to trend lower despite rising gas prices" -Oxford Economics

| "The Biggest Picture: 520 central bank rate hikes past 24 months likely ain’t finished breaking stuff…stay bearish/defensive & sell the last hike." -BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

| "Equities and bonds both fell in Q3 on renewed stagflation fears ...equities are at the mercy of a more disorderly rates market." -Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

| THEMES: persistent moderate inflation a risk | yield back-up + dollar rising | Fed = hawkish skip + rate cut expectations dialed back | "this year has been all about owning quality growth stocks" + high interest coverage stocks | a bifurcated market: wide gap between large cap and small cap performance | monetary tightening = equities compete w/ cash & bonds | drag on the economy = auto strikes, government shutdown, student loan payments ... | continued strong labor market | consumer confidence weakening

| Earnings season around the corner, can corporates hold up? | October seasonally weak for markets | Can the consumer hold up with higher rates biting + gas & food prices rising?

-by Shon Wilk, Nasdaq

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities MIXED, Oil LOWER, TYields HIGHER

| government shutdown averted | biggest monthly selloff in Sept since last Dec | bearish steepening of the curve (10 year treasury yields jumped ~50 bp last month) | concerns that inflation can reaccelerate.

DJ -0.3% S&P500 -0.1% Nasdaq +0.4% R2K -0.6% Cdn TSX -0.6%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.5% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.641%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,833, WTI -1%, $90; Brent -0%, $92, Bitcoin $28,433

2) Trade in ‘fear gauge’ at high as investors hedge amid fragile markets -FT

3) 'the index is expensive, but the average stock is not" -BofA's Savita

* source: BofA's Savita

4) flows into fixed income + equities have been tepid at best...

5) The Pain Trade is NOT Over...

* source: Piper Sandler, Nancy Lazar

6) another bad week for Utilities and defensive stocks...energy rising as oil prices climb...not a bad week for small caps

* source: Factset, prepared by Gavin Zaentz

* source: Piper Sandler

7) THIS WEEK:

"Apart from the jobs report, key data releases also include the ISM indices. Investors will also focus on wages and business conditions gauges in Japan as well as the PMIs in China this weekend.

Central bank speakers next week include Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde." -Deutsche Bank

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Barclays Says EU Review of ESG Can Hit Fund Flows ‘Meaningfully’ - BNN

-Asset managers selling funds into the European Union risk having client flows “meaningfully” disrupted as regulators in the bloc consider a major overhaul of ESG investing rules, according to analysts at Barclays Plc.

Big Oil, heavy industry discuss emission curbs ahead of COP28 - Reuters

-The meeting, convened by COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber, was attended by U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and tackled issues such as commercializing hydrogen, scaling up carbon capture technologies, methane elimination and increasing renewable energy, a statement by COP28 said.

-Ahead of COP28, countries remain divided between those demanding a deal to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels and nations insisting on preserving a role for coal, oil and natural gas.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Traders win reprieve after ‘political circus ’ of shutdown fight- BBG

’ of shutdown fight- Goldman sees earnings-led rally in big tech stocks after rout - BBG

in big tech stocks - Trade in ‘fear gauge’ at high as investors hedge amid fragile markets- FT

amid fragile markets- China stock investors say worst yet to come in property crisis-BBG

say in Wall Street bankers hope for dealmaking rebound after boom and bust- FT

after boom and bust- BOJ discussed factors exiting easy policy Sept meeting ; 10-yr JGBs falter- FT

; 10-yr JGBs falter- BOJ to buy additional bonds to curb rise in sovereign yields - BBG

to curb in - ‘Last mile’ of disinflation the hardest , warns ECB deputy head- FT

, warns ECB deputy head- Banks warned over impact of high rates - TIMES

over of - Some Democrats fear Bidenomics branding is backfiring-AXIOS

branding is Why a US recession is still likely — and coming soon - BBG

a — and - Euro zone factory activity stuck in steep downturn-RTRS

in UK factory activity slows sharply in Septembe r – PMI- RTRS

sharply in r – PMI- Australian home prices stay strong as RBA seen standing pat - BBG

stay as - Japan's factory activity extends declines in September – PMI- RTRS

– PMI- Japan's business mood improves , capex firm in boost economic outlook-RTRS

, capex firm in China’s manufacturing grows on stronger domestic demand-CAI

on stronger (2nd LD) S. Korea's drop in exports eases in Sept. on chip sales recovery- YNA

on chip sales recovery- Biden seeks reassure Ukraine as war aid becomes US political battleground - FT

as becomes - Leaked doc shows Biden admin more worried about Ukraine corruption - POL

shows more about - Global supply chains key for China and Germany, He Lifeng says- BBG

for and He Lifeng says- SoftBank-backed Lululemon rival Vuori said to plan IPO next year - BBG

Lululemon rival - UBS not aware of DOJ probe into sanctions-related compliance failures - RTRS

into - Exclusive: TDC weighs strategic options amid consolidation , sources say- RTRS

, sources say- Weight-loss drugmaker Carmot Therapeutics is considering IPO - BBG

- LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault probed over possible money laundering - BBG

over possible - Symbio interloper hires Goldman , Superloop cools its jets- AFR

, cools its jets- Credit Suisse, Mozambique secure out-of-court 'tuna bond' settlement- RTRS

secure out-of-court 'tuna bond' Cloud startup Thought Machine mulls London float - TIMES

- Pacific Current block trades after Regal walks - AFR

after - BAE systems wins £4 billion UK contract for nuclear submarines-BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Yellen concerned about evasion of Russia oil cap while prices climb-BBG 2) Iraq oil pipe will resume within a week, Turkey Minister says-BBG 3) Column-Asia's crude oil imports slip in Sept as price hike bites: Russell-RTRS 4) OPEC optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment-RTRS