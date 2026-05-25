With Consumer Sentiment at a Record Low, Could These 2 Value Retailers See a Boost in 2026?

Key Points

Dollar General benefits when shoppers trade down on essentials.

TJX thrives by offering branded merchandise at steep discounts.

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American consumers are becoming increasingly cautious. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index recently fell to 48.2, one of the lowest readings ever recorded. Survey respondents cited concerns about inflation, gasoline prices, tariffs, and overall purchasing power.

When consumers feel pressured, shopping habits tend to change.

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Instead of buying premium or luxury brands, many households begin searching for discounts, lower-priced alternatives, and retailers that stretch their budgets further. Historically, that environment has often benefited value-oriented retail stocks.

Two companies that could potentially benefit from that trend are Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX).

Dollar General

Dollar General operates more than 20,000 stores across the United States, primarily serving rural and lower-income communities.

The company's customer base tends to be particularly sensitive to inflation and economic stress. While that creates challenges when consumers pull back spending, it can also drive traffic as shoppers increasingly seek lower-cost alternatives to traditional grocery stores, pharmacies, and big-box retailers.

Put simply, the business continues generating growth despite economic headwinds.

Dollar General reported $42.7 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue, up 5.2% year over year, while same-store sales increased 3%. Management is currently projecting net sales growth of 3.7% to 4.2% in fiscal 2026, suggesting demand remains resilient despite weak consumer sentiment.

The company has also focused on improving inventory management, expanding private-label offerings, and increasing operational efficiency after several difficult years marked by inflationary pressures and higher shrink rates.

If consumer sentiment remains weak throughout 2026, Dollar General could continue to benefit from shoppers looking to save money on everyday essentials.

TJX Companies

TJX owns popular off-price retail chains, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

Unlike many traditional retailers, TJX benefits from a business model built around discounted branded merchandise. The company purchases excess inventory from manufacturers and retailers and sells it at significant discounts.

That strategy has historically performed well during periods of economic uncertainty.

Consumers still want recognizable brands, but many become less willing to pay full price when budgets tighten. TJX gives shoppers access to discounted apparel, home goods, and accessories, often at prices 20% to 60% below traditional retailers.

The numbers remain strong.

TJX generated $60.4 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, up 7% year over year, while comparable sales increased 5%. Net income reached approximately $5.5 billion. The company's fiscal year ended on Jan. 31, 2026.

More recently, the company reported 6% comparable sales growth in its latest quarter.

TJX has consistently generated strong cash flow, producing $6.9 billion in operating cash flow in fiscal 2026 while expanding its store base and maintaining healthy profitability.

Built for tough economic environments

I'm not saying you should root for weak consumer confidence. A strong economy generally benefits most businesses.

However, certain companies are built specifically for tougher economic environments. When consumers become more price-conscious, discount retailers and off-price chains often gain market share as shoppers prioritize value over convenience or brand loyalty.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TJX Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.