Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.85 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $4.80 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $108.42 million from $100.58 million last year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.85 Mln. vs. $4.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $108.42 Mln vs. $100.58 Mln last year.

