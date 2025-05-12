Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) announced earnings for first quarter of $4.69 million

The company's bottom line totaled $4.69 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $4.59 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $106.87 million from $91.74 million last year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.69 Mln. vs. $4.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $106.87 Mln vs. $91.74 Mln last year.

