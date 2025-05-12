Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Completes $419.95 Million Securitization with Triple "A" Rating

Consumer Portfolio Services closed a $419.95 million securitization of auto receivables, maintaining high credit ratings.

$CPSS Insider Trading Activity

$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 214,376 shares for an estimated $2,240,242 .

. DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860 .

. CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600

APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $80,975.

$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its second term securitization in 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025. The transaction is CPS's 55th senior subordinate securitization since the beginning of 2011 and the 38th consecutive securitization to receive a triple “A” rating from at least two rating agencies on the senior class of notes.





In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $419.95 million of asset-backed notes secured by $439.29 million in automobile receivables originated by CPS. The sold notes, issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2025-B, consist of five classes. Ratings of the notes were provided by Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar, and were based on the structure of the transaction, the historical performance of similar receivables and CPS’s experience as a servicer.











Note Class









Amount









(in millions)









Interest Rate









Average





Life (years)









Price









S&P’s





Rating









DBRS





Rating











A





$ 191.520





4.74%





0.65





99.99620%





AAA





AAA









B





$ 58.430





4.79%





1.75





99.99344%





AA





AA









C





$ 70.280





5.12%





2.43





99.97744%





A





A









D





$ 40.640





5.56%





3.23





99.97917%





BBB





BBB









E





$ 59.080





7.95%





3.98





99.99266%





NR





BB









































The weighted average coupon on the notes is approximately 5.96%.





The 2025-B transaction has initial credit enhancement consisting of a cash deposit equal to 1.00% of the original receivable pool balance and overcollateralization of 4.40%. The transaction agreements require accelerated payment of principal on the notes to reach overcollateralization of the lesser of 8.65% of the original receivable pool balance, or 22.00% of the then outstanding pool balance.





The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.









About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.









Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.









Investor Relations Contact









Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer





949-753-6811



