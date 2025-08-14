Construction Progress Drives Oklo's 2028 Aurora Nuclear Launch

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO first commercial Aurora Powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory is advancing toward its targeted launch between late 2027 and early 2028. Designed as a liquid metal-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor, Aurora is engineered to produce up to 75 MW of power and run for 10 years without refueling, delivering both electricity and usable heat. Recent milestones include site characterization work with the U.S. Department of Energy and early-stage design progress.



Construction planning is now underway, with Kiewit Nuclear Solutions tapped to support design, procurement, and build activities. Because much of Aurora’s construction scope is non-nuclear, Oklo can leverage Kiewit’s expertise in large-scale infrastructure to accelerate timelines and control costs. CEO Jacob DeWitte has stressed that modernized construction methods will be central to realizing advanced reactors’ economic benefits and scaling deployment across diverse markets.



Beyond this inaugural unit, Oklo has agreements to supply over 14 GW of power to U.S. commercial and government partners and is exploring global opportunities through a new partnership with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. By combining compact design, long refueling intervals, and the ability to operate on used nuclear fuel, Aurora aims to serve as a flexible, efficient model for next-generation clean energy — one that can meet both domestic demand and emerging international needs.

Oklo in Context: Comparing Key Players in Reactor Development

NuScale Power SMR is progressing with its small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology, designed to deliver scalable power in increments of 77 MW per module. NuScale has secured U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for its design and is advancing projects in the U.S. and abroad. The company emphasizes modular construction, which NuScale says can lower costs and shorten deployment timelines.



Meanwhile, BWX Technologies BWXT is developing advanced nuclear solutions for both commercial and defense applications, including small reactors for remote and industrial use. BWX Technologies is leveraging decades of nuclear manufacturing experience to accelerate the deployment of microreactors. The company’s focus on transportable, factory-built units positions it to serve niche markets where rapid, flexible, and resilient clean power is critical.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have surged nearly 265% so far this year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of the trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) ratio — Oklo is trading at a significant premium compared to the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oklo’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

