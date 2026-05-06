Construction Partners to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 8, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.6% and 7%, respectively. Also, the bottom and the top lines grew 88% and 44.1% year over year, respectively.



Construction Partners’ earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 85.3%.

How are Estimates Placed for ROAD Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings indicates a loss per share of five cents, which has widened over the past 30 days from four cents per share. The estimated figure indicates a 162.5% year-over-year plunge from earnings per share (EPS) of eight cents.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $687 million, suggesting growth of 20.2% from the year-ago reported figure of $571.7 million.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Construction Partners, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Construction Partners’ Q2 Results

Construction Partners’ top-line performance in the fiscal second quarter is expected to have been boosted by the robust public infrastructure spending trends, resulting in increased project activity. Besides, non-residential private construction activity is also likely to have witnessed modest growth trends, supporting the company’s revenue growth. Moreover, its recent acquisitions in Texas and Florida expanded its geographical reach in high-growth regions that feature robust public and private project activity. This provides attractive opportunities for ROAD to expand market share and likely take advantage of its scale.



However, despite strong operational performance and increased market demand, the company’s bottom line is likely to have witnessed a significant downturn during the fiscal second quarter. The tepid scenario is expected to have mainly stemmed from the ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges, like the Iran conflict and labor shortages.



Also, an increase in general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related costs is likely to have taken a toll on the margin growth during the quarter.



Nonetheless, Construction Partners’ profitable business initiatives, including a local market dynamic approach, along with its focus on short-duration and low-risk projects, are likely to enable it to continue its growth momentum in this uncertain market.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ROAD

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Construction Partners this time around. The company possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — which increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ROAD’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +57.14%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ROAD’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

CRH plc CRH posted an adjusted loss in the first quarter of 2026, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the value reported a year ago. On the other hand, total revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



CRH’s top-line growth was driven by positive underlying demand and contributions from recent tuck-in acquisitions, with the company highlighting momentum across infrastructure-led end markets. Cost pressures, along with heavier non-cash charges tied to portfolio actions, created a tougher bridge from revenue growth to per-share results. For 2026, CRH reaffirmed guidance calling for net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion and EPS of $5.60-$6.05.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, driven by solid execution across both of its operating segments. Management said revenue growth and margin performance exceeded its expectations across the business, supported by the company’s solutions-based model and “execution certainty” from its craft-skilled workforce.



Total backlog was $48.5 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting continued demand across Quanta’s end markets. For 2026, Quanta now forecasts consolidated revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.49-$3.65 billion, up from the earlier expectation of $3.34–$3.50 billion.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted EPS topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined. Weyerhaeuser’s first quarter was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.



For second-quarter 2026, Timberlands earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be comparable with first-quarter 2026 levels. Strategic Land Solutions is expected to step down materially, with earnings about down $80 million and adjusted EBITDA about $70 million lower than the first quarter of 2026.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.