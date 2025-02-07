Construction Partners Boosts FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects net income in a range of $93.0 million to $105.6 million and net income in a range of $109.5 million to $122.1 million on revenue between $2.66 billion and $2.74 billion.

Previously, the company expected net income in the range of $97 million to $113 million on revenue between $2.48 billion and $2.58 billion.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share on revenues of $2.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

