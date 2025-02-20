Constellium SE Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces Shift to U.S. GAAP Reporting

Constellium SE announced Q4 2024 results, detailing revenue decline, net loss, and shift to U.S. GAAP reporting.

Constellium SE announced its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2024, revealing a challenging year marked by operational disruptions, including severe flooding in Valais, Switzerland, and fluctuations in market demand. In Q4 2024, the company reported a 2% decrease in shipments to 328 thousand metric tons and a revenue decline of 1% to $1.721 billion, resulting in a net loss of $47 million compared to a net income of $5 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, shipments totaled 1.4 million metric tons (down 4%), with revenue dropping 6% to $7.3 billion and net income decreasing to $60 million from $157 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $125 million, down from $164 million the previous year, while the full year's Adjusted EBITDA stood at $623 million. Constellium plans to file SEC reports as a domestic issuer starting in 2025 and will transition its reporting to U.S. dollars under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (U.S. GAAP). The company aims for an Adjusted EBITDA range of $600 to $630 million and Free Cash Flow exceeding $120 million in 2025, along with ambitious long-term targets for 2028.

Constellium announced its intention to voluntarily file SEC reports as a U.S. domestic issuer, enhancing transparency and aligning with best practices for investors.

The company has begun reporting financial statements in U.S. dollars and under U.S. GAAP, which may improve investor comprehension and comparability with peers.

Despite challenging market conditions, Constellium's CEO expressed optimism for 2025, with expectations of Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $600 million to $630 million and Free Cash Flow exceeding $120 million, indicating potential recovery and growth.

Constellium successfully repurchased approximately 4.6 million shares for $79 million in 2024, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net loss of $47 million in Q4 2024 compared to a net income of $5 million in Q4 2023 indicates a significant decline in financial performance.

Shipments decreased by 2% in Q4 2024 and 4% for the full year compared to previous periods, suggesting weakening demand for the company's products.

Free Cash Flow was negative at $(100) million for 2024, indicating cash flow issues and potential liquidity concerns.

What financial results did Constellium report for Q4 2024?

Constellium reported a revenue of $1.721 billion and a net loss of $47 million for Q4 2024.

How will Constellium change its SEC reporting in 2025?

Constellium plans to file reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms starting in 2025.

What impact did flooding have on Constellium's 2024 results?

The flooding at Valais resulted in a $33 million negative impact on Adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

What is Constellium's outlook for Adjusted EBITDA in 2025?

The company forecasts Adjusted EBITDA to be between $600 million to $630 million for 2025.

How much did Constellium repurchase in shares during 2024?

Constellium repurchased approximately 4.6 million shares for $79 million during 2024.

Full Release



PARIS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







On January 15, 2025, the Company announced that, while it remains a foreign private issuer under applicable rules, it intends to voluntarily file its SEC reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms. As a result, beginning in 2025, Constellium will voluntarily file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, Constellium expects to voluntarily file the proxy statement for its 2025 annual general meeting with the SEC and provide certain disclosures in accordance with the requirements of Schedule 14A under the Exchange Act (utilizing Form 8-K). The Company also announced that it will provide its financial statements in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), starting with its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reported today. After further evaluation since the announcement on January 15, 2025, the Company has determined that it will capture factoring fees in other gains and losses - net, rather than in selling and administrative expenses as originally expected. The other adjustments from IFRS to U.S. GAAP remain generally consistent with our prior press release.









As a reminder of the press release issued on February 21, 2024 and following the SEC comment letter review process, Constellium has revised its definition of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to no longer exclude the non-cash impact of metal price lag from its consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Constellium will continue to exclude the non-cash impact of metal price lag from its Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which it uses for evaluating the performance of its operating segments. Following the revision of its definition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, less the non-cash impact of metal price lag, is equal to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to the revision of its definition. Constellium will continue to provide its investors and other stakeholders with the necessary information to explain the non-cash impact of metal price lag on its reported results.









Fourth quarter 2024 highlights



:







Shipments of 328 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q4 2023



Shipments of 328 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q4 2023



Revenue of $1,721 million, down 1% compared to Q4 2023



Revenue of $1,721 million, down 1% compared to Q4 2023



Net loss of $47 million compared to net income of $5 million in Q4 2023



Net loss of $47 million compared to net income of $5 million in Q4 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million





> Includes negative $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood





> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $27 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million > Includes negative $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood > Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $27 million



Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million at A&T, $56 million at P&ARP, $4 million at AS&I, and $(18) million at H&C





> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood



Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million at A&T, $56 million at P&ARP, $4 million at AS&I, and $(18) million at H&C > A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood



Cash from Operations of $61 million and Free Cash Flow of $(85) million





> Includes negative $39 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood





> Excludes $21 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion



Cash from Operations of $61 million and Free Cash Flow of $(85) million > Includes negative $39 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood > Excludes $21 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion



Repurchased ~1.6 million shares of the Company stock for $18.5 million













Full year 2024 highlights:









Shipments of 1.4 million metric tons, down 4% compared to 2023



Shipments of 1.4 million metric tons, down 4% compared to 2023



Revenue of $7.3 billion, down 6% compared to 2023



Revenue of $7.3 billion, down 6% compared to 2023



Net income of $60 million compared to net income of $157 million in 2023



Net income of $60 million compared to net income of $157 million in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million





> Includes negative $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood





> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $55 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million > Includes negative $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood > Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $55 million



Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million at A&T, $242 million at P&ARP, $74 million at AS&I, and $(33) million at H&C





> A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood



Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million at A&T, $242 million at P&ARP, $74 million at AS&I, and $(33) million at H&C > A&T and AS&I results include impact at Valais as a result of the flood



Cash from Operations of $301 million and Free Cash Flow of $(100) million





> Includes negative $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood





> Excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion



Cash from Operations of $301 million and Free Cash Flow of $(100) million > Includes negative $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood > Excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, as a result of IFRS to U.S. GAAP conversion



Repurchased ~4.6 million shares of the Company stock for $79 million



Repurchased ~4.6 million shares of the Company stock for $79 million



Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC) of 5.5%



Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC) of 5.5%



Leverage of 3.1x at December 31, 2024





> Excluding the impact at Valais as a result of the flood, leverage of 2.9x at December 31, 2024







Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s Chief Executive Officer said, “2024 was a very challenging year for Constellium on many fronts, from the extreme cold weather and snow impacting operations at Muscle Shoals in January, to the severe flooding event at our facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland during the summer, to market-driven headwinds unfolding throughout the year including demand weakness across most of our end markets and tightening scrap spreads in North America. I want to thank each of our 12,000 employees for their commitment, resilience and relentless focus on serving our customers during these difficult times. On the positive front, I am pleased that we started up our new recycling and casting center in Neuf-Brisach in September, slightly ahead of schedule and below budget, and we returned $79 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 4.6 million shares of Company stock during the year. I am also excited about our recent announcement to shift our reporting to U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP, and to begin filing our SEC reports on U.S. domestic issuer forms.”





Mr. Germain continued, “Looking ahead to 2025, we expect global economic conditions to remain challenging to start the year. Focusing on our end markets, aerospace demand has stabilized though commercial aerospace OEMs continue to deal with supply chain challenges. Packaging demand remains healthy in both North America and Europe. Automotive and industrial markets remain challenging in both North America and Europe. The exact impact from the recently announced tariffs and any future tariff actions in the U.S. is too early to tell, but we do expect aluminum rolled products produced domestically in the U.S. will become more competitive against foreign imports.”





Mr. Germain concluded, "Based on our current outlook, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million in 2025. I am also pleased to announce new long-term targets today. For 2028, we expect to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow of $300 million. While the tariff and international trade situation remains fluid, our current outlook does not include any potential impacts. Our focus remains on executing our strategy, driving operational performance, generating Free Cash Flow and increasing shareholder value.”







Group Summary

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Var.









YTD 2024









YTD 2023









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





328





336





(2)%





1,438





1,492





(4)%









Revenue ($ millions)





1,721





1,732





(1)%





7,335





7,826





(6)%









Net income ($ millions)





(47)





5





n.m.





60





157





(62)%









Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





125





164





n.m.





623





662





n.m.









Metal price lag (non-cash) ($ millions)





27





(14)





n.m.





55





(92)





n.m.

















The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate and the non-cash impact of metal price lag.









For the fourth quarter of 2024, shipments of 328 thousand metric tons decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mostly due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments. Revenue of $1.7 billion decreased 1% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices. The net loss of $47 million decreased $52 million compared to net income of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million decreased $39 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million in the fourth quarter of last year due to weaker results in each of our segments and a $15 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact.





For the full year of 2024, shipments of 1.4 million metric tons decreased 4% compared to the full year of 2023 mostly due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments. Revenue of $7.3 billion decreased 6% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices. Net income of $60 million decreased $97 million compared to net income of $157 million in the full year of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $623 million decreased $39 million compared to the full year of 2023 due to weaker results in each of our segments and a $33 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact.







Results by Segment









Aerospace & Transportation (A&T)

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Var.









YTD 2024









YTD 2023









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





44





48





(7)%





209





219





(4)%









Revenue ($ millions)





430





439





(2)%





1,816





1,868





(3)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





56





83





(33)%





285





351





(19)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





1,271





1,747





(27)%





1,362





1,606





(15)%













For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million decreased 33% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $5 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 44 thousand metric tons decreased 7% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year due to lower shipments of transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenue of $430 million decreased 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.





For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million decreased 19% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $13 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower costs. Shipments of 209 thousand metric tons decreased 4% compared to the full year of 2023 due to lower shipments of TID rolled products, partially offset by higher shipments of aerospace rolled products. Revenue of $1.8 billion decreased 3% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments partially offset by higher metal prices.







Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Var.









YTD 2024









YTD 2023









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





239





238





0%





1,027





1,030





0%









Revenue ($ millions)





1,009





930





8%





4,196





4,214





0%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





56





85





(34)%





242





305





(21)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





234





357





(34)%





236





296





(20)%













For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $56 million decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to unfavorable metal costs given tighter scrap spreads in North America and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by lower operating costs. The fourth quarter of 2023 also included energy-related grants which did not repeat to the same degree in the fourth quarter of 2024. Shipments of 239 thousand metric tons were stable compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year mostly due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products offset by lower shipments of automotive rolled products. Revenue of $1.0 billion increased 8% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to higher metal prices partially offset by unfavorable price and mix.





For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $242 million decreased 21% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to unfavorable metal costs given tighter scrap spreads in North America, weather-related impacts in the first quarter of 2024 at our Muscle Shoals facility and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by lower operating costs. Shipments of 1.0 million metric tons were stable compared to the full year of 2023 due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products offset by lower shipments of automotive and specialty rolled products. Revenue of $4.2 billion was stable compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to higher metal prices offset by unfavorable price and mix.







Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I)

















Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Var.









YTD 2024









YTD 2023









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





44





50





(13)%





201





243





(17)%









Revenue ($ millions)





329





358





(8)%





1,432





1,762





(19)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





4





23





(83)%





74





129





(43)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





91





458





(80)%





367





531





(31)%













For the fourth quarter of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million decreased 83% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and a $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 44 thousand metric tons decreased 13% compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products. Revenue of $329 million decreased 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.





For the full year of 2024, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $74 million decreased 43% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $20 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower costs. Shipments of 201 thousand metric tons decreased 17% compared to the full year of 2023 due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products, including the sale of Constellium Extrusions Deutschland GmbH ("CED") in September 2023. Revenue of $1.4 billion decreased 19% compared to the full year of 2023 primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable price and mix, partially offset by higher metal prices.







The following table reconciles the total of our segments’ measures of profitability to the group’s Income from Operations:





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023











A&T









56













83













285













351













P&ARP









56













85













242













305













AS&I









4













23













74













129













Holdings and Corporate









(18





)









(13





)









(33





)









(31





)











Segment Adjusted EBITDA













98

















178

















568

















754















Metal price lag









27













(14





)









55













(92





)











Adjusted EBITDA













125

















164

















623

















662















Other adjustments









(115





)









(91





)









(377





)









(319





)









Finance costs - net









(28





)









(26





)









(111





)









(111





)











(Loss) / income before tax













(18









)













47

















135

















232















Income tax expense









(29





)









(42





)









(75





)









(75





)











Net (loss) / income













(47









)













5

















60

















157





















Reconciling items excluded from our Segment Adjusted EBITDA include the following:







Metal price lag





Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.





For both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, metal price lag is positive which reflects London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for aluminum increasing during the period. For both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, metal price lag is negative which reflects LME prices for aluminum decreasing during the period.





Other adjustments are detailed in the Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Table on page 16.







Net Income







For the fourth quarter of 2024, the net loss of $47 million compares to net income of $5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit, higher selling and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower research and development expenses and income tax expense. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was significantly impacted by the recognition of a $26 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in Germany.





For the full year of 2024, net income of $60 million compares to net income of $157 million in the full year of the prior year. The decrease in net income is primarily related to lower gross profit, the recognition in the third quarter of the prior year of a gain related to the sale of our CED business and higher restructuring costs, partially offset by favorable changes in gains and losses on derivatives mostly related to our hedging positions.







Cash Flow







Free Cash Flow was $(100) million in the full year of 2024 compared to $67 million in the prior year. Free Cash Flow in 2024 excludes $85 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables, compared to $97 million received in 2023. Free Cash Flow excluding the impact of the Valais flood and including cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables would have been $30 million in 2024. The decrease in Free Cash Flow in 2024 was primarily due to lower Segment Adjusted EBITDA, higher capital expenditures and the $45 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by a favorable change in working capital.





Cash flows from operating activities were $301 million for the full year of 2024 compared to cash flows from operating activities of $432 million in the prior year.





Cash flows used in investing activities were $313 million for the full year of 2024 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of $216 million in the prior year. In 2023, cash flows used in investing activities included $51 million of net proceeds from the sale of CED in September 2023.





Cash flows used in financing activities were $61 million for full year of 2024 compared to cash flows used in financing activities of $177 million in the full year of the prior year. During 2024, the Company repurchased 4.6 million shares of the Company stock for $79 million. In the third quarter of 2024, Constellium issued $350 million of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2032 and €300 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2032, using the proceeds and cash on the balance sheet to redeem the outstanding portion of the $250 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and the €400 million of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026.







Liquidity and Net Debt







Liquidity at December 31, 2024 was $727 million, comprised of $141 million of cash and cash equivalents and $586 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements.





Net debt was $1,776 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $1,704 million at December 31, 2023.







Valais Update







In late June 2024, severe flooding impacted Constellium’s plate and extrusion shops in Sierre, as well as its casthouse in Chippis, leading to a suspension of operations. As of today, the business is on track to complete production ramp up by the end of the first quarter of 2025.





The financial impact at Valais as a result of the flood in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $39 million of Free Cash Flow, and the full year impact in 2024 was $33 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $45 million of Free Cash Flow. As mentioned last quarter, we expect some cost impact in 2025 as production at the facilities will continue to ramp up, and we also expect the remainder of the insurance proceeds in 2025, both of which are included in our outlook. As a reminder, all of the insurance proceeds received are accounted for below Adjusted EBITDA.







Outlook







Based on our current outlook, for 2025 we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. For 2028, we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, of $900 million and Free Cash Flow of $300 million. Our 2028 targets incorporates improvement of Muscle Shoals operational performance, benefits from our previously announced return-seeking investments, additional market growth at rates which are below industry estimates, continued price discipline, strict cost control to mitigate future inflationary impacts, and a tighter scrap market in North America. In addition, we assume no impact from tariffs and that the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment remains generally stable.







We are not able to provide a reconciliation of this Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income in the future.









Forward-looking statements







Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F (and in future filings under Form 10-K), and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added alloyed aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.





Constellium’s earnings materials for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 are also available on the company’s website (



www.constellium.com



).







CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Revenue









1,721









1,732









7,335









7,826









Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)









(1,513)









(1,472)









(6,397)









(6,771)









Depreciation and amortization









(77)









(71)









(304)









(300)









Selling and administrative expenses









(93)









(84)









(313)









(317)









Research and development expenses









(10)









(16)









(49)









(52)









Other gains and losses - net









(18)









(16)









(26)









(43)









Finance costs - net









(28)









(26)









(111)









(111)











(Loss) / income before tax













(18





)













47













135













232











Income tax expense









(29)









(42)









(75)









(75)











Net (loss) / income













(47





)













5













60













157













Net (loss) / income attributable to











































Equity holders of Constellium









(48)









3









56









152









Non-controlling interests









1









2









4









5











Net (loss) / income













(47





)













5













60













157























(Loss) / earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium (in dollars)









































Basic









(0.34)









0.02









0.38









1.04









Diluted









(0.34)









0.02









0.38









1.03

















































Weighted average number of shares, (in thousands)









































Basic









144,361









146,820









145,719









146,130









Diluted









144,361









149,382









148,004









148,472















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023





















































Net (loss) / income













(47





)













5













60













157













Other comprehensive loss











































Net change in post-employment benefit obligations









16









(20)









6









(41)









Income tax on net change in post-employment benefit obligations









(4)









2









(2)









6









Cash flow hedges









(22)









8









(12)









7









Income tax on cash flow hedges









6









(2)









3









(2)









Currency translation differences









(11)









5









(10)









(6)











Other comprehensive loss













(15





)













(7





)













(15





)













(36





)













Total comprehensive (loss) / income













(62





)













(2





)













45













121













Attributable to :











































Equity holders of Constellium









(62)









(4)









42









116









Non-controlling interests









—









2









3









5











Total comprehensive (loss) / income













(62





)













(2





)













45













121

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













(in millions of U.S. dollar, except share data)













At December 31, 2024













At December 31, 2023













Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









141









223









Trade receivables and other, net









486









531









Inventories









1,181









1,197









Fair value of derivatives instruments and other financial assets









26









41











Total current assets













1,834













1,992













Non-current assets



























Property, plant and equipment, net









2,408









2,422









Goodwill









46









41









Intangible assets, net









97









104









Deferred tax assets









311









337









Trade receivables and other, net









36









34









Fair value of derivatives instruments









2









3











Total non-current assets













2,900













2,941





































Total assets













4,734













4,933





































Liabilities





























Current liabilities



























Trade payables and other









1,309









1,411









Short-term debt









39









41









Fair value of derivatives instruments









33









37









Income tax payable









18









22









Pension and other benefit obligations









22









24









Provisions









25









21











Total current liabilities













1,446













1,556





































Non-current liabilities



























Trade payables and other









156









174









Long-term debt









1,879









1,888









Fair value of derivatives instruments









21









9









Pension and other benefit obligations









375









431









Provisions









91









98









Deferred tax liabilities









39









35











Total non-current liabilities













2,561













2,635













Total liabilities













4,007













4,191





































Commitments and contingencies





















































Shareholder's equity



























Ordinary shares, par value €0.02, 146,819,884 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023









4









4









Additional paid in capital









513









513









Accumulated other comprehensive income









(14)









—









Retained earnings and other reserves









203









201











Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium













706













718











Non-controlling interests









21









24











Total equity













727













742





































Total equity and liabilities













4,734













4,933

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













Ordinary shares













Additional paid in capital













Treasury shares













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income













Other reserves













Retained earnings













Total













Non-controlling interests













Total equity













At January 1, 2024













4













513













—













—













136













65













718













24













742











Net income









—









—









—









—









—









56









56









4









60









Other comprehensive income / (loss)









—









—









—









(14)









—









—









(14)









(1)









(15)











Total comprehensive income / (loss)













—













—













—













(14





)













—













56













42













3













45











Share-based compensation









—









—









—









—









25









—









25









—









25









Repurchase of ordinary shares









—









—









(79)









—









—









—









(79)









—









(79)









Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested









—









—









28









—









—









(28)









—









—









—









Transactions with non-controlling interests









—









—









—









—









—









—









—









(6)









(6)











At December 31, 2024













4













513













(51





)













(14





)













161













93













706













21













727

























(in millions of U.S. dollar)













Ordinary shares













Additional paid in capital













Treasury shares













Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)













Other reserves













Retained earnings













Total













Non-controlling interests













Total equity













At January 1, 2023













4













513













—













36













114













(87





)













580













23













603











Net income









—









—









—









—









—









152









152









5









157









Other comprehensive income / (loss)









—









—









—









(36)









—









—









(36)









—









(36)











Total comprehensive income / (loss)













—













—













—













(36





)













—













152













116













5













121











Share-based compensation









—









—









—









—









22









—









22









—









22









Transactions with non-controlling interests









—









—









—









—









—









—









—









(4)









(4)











At December 31, 2023













4













513













—













—













136













65













718













24













742

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023











Net (loss) / income









(47)









5









60









157









Adjustments









































Depreciation and amortization









77









71









304









300









Impairment of assets









11









7









24









22









Pension and other long-term benefits









4









4









10









9









Finance costs - net









28









26









111









111









Income tax expense / (benefit)









29









42









75









75









Unrealized losses / (gains) on derivatives - net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net









22









(1)









2









5









Losses / (gains) on disposal









1









2









4









(41)









Other - net









6









12









39









48









Changes in working capital









































Inventories









36









21









(24)









202









Trade receivables









108









137









(50)









(37)









Trade payables









(164)









(73)









(40)









(206)









Other









(8)









(34)









(24)









(31)









Change in provisions









(1)









(3)









2









(6)









Pension and other long-term benefits paid









(10)









(8)









(52)









(41)









Interest paid









(21)









(21)









(93)









(102)









Income tax paid









(10)









(14)









(47)









(33)











Net cash flows from operating activities













61













173













301













432



















































Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(151)









(137)









(413)









(366)









Property, plant and equipment inflows









5









—









12









1









Collection of deferred purchase price receivable









21









22









85









97









Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired









—









—









3









—









Proceeds from disposals, net of cash









—









(1)









—









51









Other investing activities









—









1









—









1











Net cash flows used in investing activities













(125





)













(115





)













(313





)













(216





)



















































Repurchase of ordinary shares









(18)









—









(79)









—









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt









(3)









—









671









—









Repayments of long-term debt









1









(2)









(689)









(57)









Net change in revolving credit facilities and short-term debt









53









—









54









(90)









Finance lease repayments









(2)









(3)









(8)









(19)









Payment of financing costs and redemption fees









—









—









(14)









—









Transactions with non-controlling interests









(1)









—









(5)









(3)









Other financing activities









15









(7)









9









(8)











Net cash flows used in financing activities













45













(12





)













(61





)













(177





)





















































Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash













(19





)













46













(73





)













39











Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period









170









168









223









176









Transfer of cash and cash equivalents from / (to) assets classified as held for sale









—









—









—









1









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(10)









9









(9)









7











Cash and cash equivalents - end of year













141













223













141













223

















SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023











A&T









56









83









285









351









P&ARP









56









85









242









305









AS&I









4









23









74









129









Holdings and Corporate









(18)









(13)









(33)









(31)















SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in k metric tons)













2024













2023













2024













2023











Aerospace rolled products









22









22









97









96









Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products









22









26









112









123









Packaging rolled products









179









172









746









736









Automotive rolled products









56









62









260









271









Specialty and other thin-rolled products









4









4









21









23









Automotive extruded products









29









33









127









143









Other extruded products









15









18









75









100











Total shipments













328













336













1,438













1,492

































Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023











Aerospace rolled products









265









284









1,063









1,105









Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products









165









154









753









762









Packaging rolled products









722









627









2,878









2,807









Automotive rolled products









265









272









1,201









1,249









Specialty and other thin-rolled products









22









31









117









158









Automotive extruded products









218









248









960









1,126









Other extruded products









111









110









472









636









Other and inter-segment eliminations









(46)









6









(108)









(18)











Total Revenue by product line













1,721













1,732













7,335













7,826



















Amounts may not sum due to rounding.













Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation.











NON-GAAP MEASURES









Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023





















































Net (loss) / income













(47





)













5













60













157











Income tax expense









29









42









75









75











(Loss) / income before tax













(18





)













47













135













232











Finance costs - net









28









26









111









111









Expenses on factoring arrangements









6









7









22









24









Depreciation and amortization









77









71









304









300









Impairment of assets (B)









11









7









24









22









Restructuring costs (C)









4









—









11









—









Unrealized losses / (gains) on derivatives









20









(2)









1









3









Unrealized exchange losses / (gains) from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities – net









—









2









(1)









2









Pension and other post-employment benefits - non operating gains









(1)









(3)









(11)









(14)









Share based compensation costs









6









6









25









22









Losses / (gains) on disposal (D)









1









2









4









(41)









Other (E)









(9)









1









(2)









1









Adjusted EBITDA



1











125









164









623









662











of which Metal price lag





(A)













27













(14





)













55













(92





)

















¹Adjusted EBITDA includes the non-cash impact of metal price lag









(A) Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.









(B) For the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, impairment related to certain assets in Valais.









(C) For the year ended December 31, 2024, restructuring costs amounted to $11 million and related to cost reduction programs in the United States and in Europe.









(D) For the year ended December 31, 2023, gains and losses on disposals net of transaction costs included a $3 million loss related to the sale of Constellium Ussel S.A.S. which was completed on February 2, 2023 and a $47 million gain related to the sale of Constellium Extrusions Deutschland GmbH which was completed on September 29, 2023.









(E) For the year ended December 31, 2024, other was related to $45 million of insurance proceeds and $43 million of losses resulting of flooding in Valais facilities at the end of June 2024, $4 million of insurance proceeds related to assets damaged in 2021 and $3 million of gains recognized upon the reevaluation of previously held non-controlling interests of Railtech, as well as $6 million of costs associated with non-recurring corporate transformation projects.









Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)





















Three months ended December 31,













Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













2024













2023













Net cash flows from operating activities













61













173













301













432











Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(151)









(137)









(413)









(366)









Property, plant and equipment inflows









5









—









12









1











Free Cash Flow













(85





)













36













(100





)













67

















Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













At December 31, 2024













At December 31, 2023











Debt









1,918









1,929









Fair value of cross currency basis swaps, net of margin calls









(1)









(2)









Cash and cash equivalents









(141)









(223)











Net debt













1,776













1,704

















Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted NOPAT and Adjusted ROIC (non-GAAP measures)





















Year ended December 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2024













2023













Net income













60













157











Income tax expense









75









75











Income before tax













135













232











Finance costs - net









111









111









Expenses on factoring arrangements









22









24









Unrealized losses on derivatives









1









3









Unrealized exchange (gains) / losses from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net









(1)









2









Share based compensation costs









25









22









Metal price lag









(55)









92









Losses / (gains) on disposals









4









(41)









Other









(2)









1









Tax impact(1)









(64)









(112)











Adjusted NOPAT (A)













176













334

























(in millions of U.S. dollar)













At December 31, 2023













At December 31, 2022











Intangible assets​









104









115









Property, plant and equipment, net​









2,422









2,334









Trade receivables and other, net - current​









531









562









Derecognized trade receivables(2)​









402









401









Inventories​









1,197









1,382









Trade payables and other - current​









(1,411)









(1,580)









Provisions - current​









(21)









(23)









Income tax payable​









(22)









(18)











Total Invested Capital (B)​













3,202













3,173



















​









​



















2024













2023











Adjusted NOPAT for fiscal year (A)​









176









334









Total invested capital as of December 31 of prior year (B)​









3,202









3,173











Adjusted ROIC (A)/(B)​













5.5





%













10.5





%

















(1) Tax impact on net operating profit computed using the Group's average statutory tax rate









(2) Trade receivables derecognized under our factoring agreements









Non-GAAP measures







In addition to the results reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”), this press release includes information regarding certain financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP measures”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are: Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted NOPAT, Invested Capital, Adjusted ROIC and Net debt. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented in the schedules to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP measures are important supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. By providing these measures, together with the reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business, our results of operations and our financial position, as well as assisting investors in evaluating the extent to which we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, these non-GAAP financial measures supplement our U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, results from joint ventures, net finance costs, other expenses and depreciation and amortization as adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, impairment charges, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and on foreign exchange differences on transactions which do not qualify for hedge accounting, share based compensation expense, non-operating gains / (losses) on pension and other post-employment benefits, factoring expenses, effects of certain purchase accounting adjustments, start-up and development costs or acquisition, integration and separation costs, certain incremental costs and other exceptional, unusual or generally non-recurring items.





The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our net income or loss for the period. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, is useful to investors and is used by our management for measuring profitability because it excludes the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation, amortization, impairment and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives as well as items that do not impact the day-to-day operations and that management in many cases does not directly control or influence. Therefore, such adjustments eliminate items which have less bearing on our core operating performance.





We believe Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is useful to investors as it illustrates the underlying performance of continuing operations by excluding certain non-recurring and non-operating items. Similar concepts of Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of our company and in comparison, to other companies, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results.





Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period, revenues or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures, net of property, plant and equipment inflows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the net cash flow generated or used by the business as it takes into account both the cash generated or consumed by operating activities, including working capital, and the capital expenditure requirements of the business. However, Free Cash Flow is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow has certain inherent limitations, including the fact that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary spending, notably because it does not reflect principal repayments required in connection with our debt or capital lease obligations.





Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (“Adjusted ROIC”) is defined as Adjusted Net Operating Profit after Tax (“Adjusted NOPAT”), a non-GAAP measure, divided by Invested Capital, a non-GAAP measure. The calculation of Adjusted ROIC together with a reconciliation of Adjusted NOPAT to Net Income, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, are presented in the schedules to this press release. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Adjusted ROIC is not calculated based on measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to similar metrics calculated based on measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





Net debt is defined as debt plus or minus the fair value of cross currency basis swaps net of margin calls less cash and cash equivalents and cash pledged for the issuance of guarantees. Management believes that Net debt is a useful measure of indebtedness because it takes into account the cash and cash equivalent balances held by the Company as well as the total external debt of the Company. Net debt is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to debt determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Leverage is defined as Net debt divided by last twelve months Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag.



