Constellium SE Joins 'Project M-LightEn' to Develop Sustainable Lightweight Vehicle Chassis Structures

Constellium joins Project M-LightEn to innovate lightweight, sustainable vehicle chassis, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and weight.

Constellium SE has announced its involvement in 'Project M-LightEn,' a collaborative initiative aimed at creating ultra-lightweight, sustainable vehicle chassis structures, led by the Gordon Murray Group and supported by Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre. The consortium, which includes partners like Carbon ThreeSixty and Brunel University London, aims to innovate unibody vehicle architecture to reduce carbon intensity by 50% and weight by 25% over the next three years. Constellium will provide ultra-high-strength aluminum made from 80% recycled UK consumer scrap, enhancing the vehicle structures' integrity while lowering emissions. The project emphasizes advanced material research and testing, with initial phases focusing on new materials and joining techniques. By late 2027, the consortium expects to have their innovations ready for low-volume commercial use, paving the way for wider adoption in automotive manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Participation in 'Project M-LightEn' positions Constellium at the forefront of innovation in ultra-lightweight and sustainable vehicle chassis technologies.

Development of aluminum solutions made with 80% recycled consumer scrap demonstrates Constellium's commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles.

Collaboration with prominent partners, including Gordon Murray Group and Brunel University London, enhances Constellium's reputation and fosters valuable industry relationships.

Expected innovations by late 2027 could lead to new commercial opportunities and a competitive edge in the automotive market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights the company’s reliance on a consortium for innovation, which may indicate potential weaknesses in their internal R&D capabilities.

The timeline for Project M-LightEn extends to late 2027, suggesting a long wait before any potential benefits or advancements are realized, which could affect investor confidence.

Participation in a project that seeks to achieve significant carbon reduction may point to existing challenges for Constellium in meeting sustainability targets without such initiatives.

FAQ

What is Project M-LightEn?

Project M-LightEn is an initiative to develop ultra-lightweight, sustainable vehicle chassis structures, aiming for significant carbon intensity and weight reductions.

Who are the partners involved in Project M-LightEn?

The partners include Constellium, Gordon Murray Group, Carbon ThreeSixty, Brunel University London, Innovate UK, and the Advanced Propulsion Centre.

How much lighter will the new vehicle structures be?

The initiative aims to produce vehicle structures that are 25% lighter than current designs.

What materials will Constellium supply for this project?

Constellium will supply ultra-high-strength aluminum made from 80% recycled UK consumer scrap for the unibody structure.

When are the innovations expected to be commercially available?

The innovations from Project M-LightEn are expected to be available for low-volume commercial applications by late 2027.

$CSTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $CSTM stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced its participation in ‘Project M-LightEn,’ an ambitious new initiative to develop ultra-lightweight, sustainable vehicle chassis structures. Led by Gordon Murray Group (GMG), the initiative is supported by Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), and includes as partners Constellium, Carbon ThreeSixty, and Brunel University London. Over the next three years, the consortium aims to achieve breakthrough innovations in unibody vehicle architecture that reduce carbon intensity by 50% while being 25% lighter.





As part of Project M-LightEn, Constellium will supply ultra-high-strength aluminum solutions made with 80% recycled UK consumer scrap. These advanced materials will form the foundation of the unibody structure, enhancing the structural integrity of the unibody while reducing weight and carbon emissions. Brunel University London will collaborate with Constellium on advanced material research and testing, ensuring that every component meets the highest standards for performance and sustainability.





“Alongside Gordon Murray Automotive’s niche supercar application, Project M-LightEn will enable decarbonization across the wider automotive industry by shortening and de-risking the path to market for innovative new materials and processes,” stated GMG’s Strategy and Business Director, Jean-Phillipe Launberg.





“Through Project M-LightEn, Constellium reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of lightweighting technologies,” stated Martin Jarrett, Director Technology and Innovation at Constellium’s AS&I business unit. “This initiative allows us to develop cutting-edge aluminum solutions that redefine vehicle performance while combining innovation with sustainability and circularity.”





The first phase of Project M-LightEn is underway, focusing on the exploration of new materials and joining techniques. By late 2027, the consortium’s innovations are expected to be available for low-volume commercial applications, with broader adoption in mainstream manufacturing to follow.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







