Constellium SE to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 29, 2025

Constellium SE will announce Q2 2025 results on July 29 via conference call and webcast.

Constellium SE will hold a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, with a press release issued before market opening. The call will feature CEO Jean-Marc Germain and CFO Jack Guo. Interested parties can access the call and presentation through the Constellium Investor Relations website or join via telephone using provided numbers and access codes. An archived recording will be available on the website for three weeks after the event. Constellium is a leader in aluminum products, generating $7.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Full Release



PARIS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its second quarter 2025 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.





The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:



https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results







The webcast can be accessed live at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/536562510







To participate by telephone, please use this



link



or dial the following number and enter access code



272655



to be connected to the Constelliumearnings call





United States: +1 646 787 9445





France: +33 9 70 73 39 58





Germany: +49 32 221098334





Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26





United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999





An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at



www.constellium.com



for three weeks.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







www.constellium.com













