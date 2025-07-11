Stocks
CSTM

Constellium SE to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 29, 2025

July 11, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Constellium SE will announce Q2 2025 results on July 29 via conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellium SE will hold a conference call and webcast on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, with a press release issued before market opening. The call will feature CEO Jean-Marc Germain and CFO Jack Guo. Interested parties can access the call and presentation through the Constellium Investor Relations website or join via telephone using provided numbers and access codes. An archived recording will be available on the website for three weeks after the event. Constellium is a leader in aluminum products, generating $7.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Potential Positives

  • Constellium will announce its second quarter 2025 results in a timely manner before market opening, which is significant for investors and analysts.
  • The conference call will be hosted by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, highlighting the company's commitment to transparency and communication with shareholders.
  • Investors will have access to a live webcast and an archived recording of the conference call, enhancing accessibility and engagement with the company's financial performance.
  • Constellium's 2024 revenue of $7.3 billion underscores its strong market position and business performance, providing a positive context for future financial announcements.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

When will Constellium announce its Q2 2025 results?

Constellium will announce its Q2 2025 results on July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access the Constellium conference call?

You can access the conference call via telephone or through their webcast link provided on their Investor Relations page.

Who will host the conference call for Constellium?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Jean-Marc Germain and CFO Jack Guo.

Where can I find the archived conference call recording?

An archived recording will be available on Constellium's website for three weeks after the event.

What sectors does Constellium serve?

Constellium serves markets including aerospace, packaging, and automotive with innovative aluminum products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CSTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $CSTM stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PARIS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its second quarter 2025 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results



The webcast can be accessed live at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/536562510



To participate by telephone, please use this

link

or dial the following number and enter access code

272655

to be connected to the Constelliumearnings call



United States: +1 646 787 9445


France: +33 9 70 73 39 58


Germany: +49 32 221098334


Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26


United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at

www.constellium.com

for three weeks.




About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.




www.constellium.com

































Media Contacts





Investor Relations


Communications

Jason Hershiser

Delphine Dahan-Kocher

Phone: +1 443 988 0600

Phone: +1 443 420 7860

investor-relations@constellium.com

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CSTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.