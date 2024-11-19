News & Insights

Constellium qualifies first aluminum coils from recycling center with Crown

November 19, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Constellium (CSTM) announced that its newly inaugurated aluminium recycling center in Neuf-Brisach, France, has achieved a major milestone by qualifying its first aluminium coils with Crown Holdings (CCK). The aluminium coils, produced mainly from post-consumer scrap, have passed rigorous qualification tests at Crown’s manufacturing plants in France and Spain. Crown has approved the use of Constellium’s aluminium coils in its beverage cans, marking a significant step forward in the sustainability journeys of both companies. The qualification by Crown is an important achievement for Constellium, demonstrating the company’s commitment to provide high-quality recycled solutions for its customers and to support their sustainability goals. Constellium’s new recycling center in Neuf-Brisach adds 130,000 metric tons of aluminium recycling capacity annually, bringing Constellium’s global recycling capacity to approximately 735,000 metric tons across its facilities in Europe and North America.

