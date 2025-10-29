Constellium N.V. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellium N.V. (CSTM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $88 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $2.166 billion from $1.802 billion last year.

Constellium N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.166 Bln vs. $1.802 Bln last year.

