Constellium Names Ingrid Joerg CEO, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Constellium SE (CSTM) on Wednesday announced that its its Chief Operating Officer Ingrid Joerg will succeed Jean-Marc Germain as Chief Executive Officer and join the Board as a Director, effective from January 1. This follows Germain's decision to retire at the end of 2025.

In addition, this transition is part of a multi-year leadership succession plan, and Germain is expected to serve as Special Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors and Management in 2026.

Ingrid joined Constellium in 2015 as President of Aerospace and Transportation business unit before being appointed as COO in 2023. Ingrid holds more than 25 years of experience in the aluminium industry, including 10 years with Constellium.

In the pre-market, CSTM shares were trading 6.25% higher at 18$ on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.