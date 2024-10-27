News & Insights

Constellation Technologies to Hold Virtual AGM in 2024

October 27, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Constellation Technologies Limited (AU:CT1) has released an update.

Constellation Technologies Limited has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting for November 28th, which will be conducted entirely online. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to participate in the meeting via a live webinar, where they can vote on key resolutions and submit questions to the board. This virtual setting underscores the company’s commitment to engaging with shareholders while adapting to modern technological conveniences.

