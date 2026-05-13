Constellation Software Q1 Profit, Revenue Increase

(RTTNews) - Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) reported a significant increase in first-quarter profit, driven primarily by higher revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $367 million $17.32 per share for the first quarter from $136 million or $6.41 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue increased 20% to $3.181 billion from $2.654 billion last year. On an organic basis, revenue grew 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.