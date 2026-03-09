Markets

Constellation Software Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Full Year

March 09, 2026 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $512 million, or $24.15 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $34.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $11.623 billion from $10.066 billion last year.

Constellation Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS: $24.15 vs. $34.48 last year. -Revenue: $11.623 Bln vs. $10.066 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.