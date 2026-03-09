Constellation Software Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) revealed a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $512 million, or $24.15 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $34.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $11.623 billion from $10.066 billion last year.

Constellation Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS: $24.15 vs. $34.48 last year. -Revenue: $11.623 Bln vs. $10.066 Bln last year.

