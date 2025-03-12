Is Constellation Software (CNSWF) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Software Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Constellation Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNSWF's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CNSWF has gained about 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 10.1% on average. This shows that Constellation Software Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.

The consensus estimate for DoorDash, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Constellation Software Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 149 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that CNSWF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved -12% year to date.

Constellation Software Inc. and DoorDash, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.