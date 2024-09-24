Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity For September 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $55,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $525,642.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.5 $84.3 $84.3 $200.00 $84.3K 1.4K 10 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.4 $20.0 $20.4 $240.00 $59.1K 183 60 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.9 $20.5 $20.8 $250.00 $58.2K 478 80 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $19.6 $19.4 $19.6 $240.00 $56.8K 183 91 CEG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.2 $4.8 $5.0 $240.00 $55.0K 936 153

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 409,752, with CEG's price down by -1.86%, positioned at $252.34. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $261.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

