Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity For October 18

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $3,032,182 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,280,285.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $420.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $10.4 $9.3 $10.0 $260.00 $1.2M 38 2.1K CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $9.8 $8.9 $9.7 $260.00 $508.2K 38 524 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $10.1 $9.9 $9.9 $260.00 $356.8K 38 885 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $260.00 $189.2K 620 190 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $155.8 $154.7 $155.8 $420.00 $155.8K 0 10

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,683,648, with CEG's price down by -0.4%, positioned at $270.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $294.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $279. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $272. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $278. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $342. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

