Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $703,240, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,207,655.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $240.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 1154.36 with a total volume of 15,358.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.3 $200.00 $526.4K 2.2K 369 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.3 $18.8 $18.8 $155.00 $163.5K 523 114 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $175.00 $147.6K 578 386 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $6.2 $6.3 $230.00 $105.2K 1.4K 173 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.2 $18.7 $19.07 $240.00 $89.5K 123 88

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,308,596, the price of CEG is down by -8.58%, reaching $179.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $214.4.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $212. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $208. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $189. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $233. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

