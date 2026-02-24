Markets
CEG

Constellation Energy Corporation Q4 Income Drops

February 24, 2026 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $852 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Constellation Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $6.074 billion from $5.382 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $432 Mln. vs. $852 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $6.074 Bln vs. $5.382 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.