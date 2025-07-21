Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) was down 1.1% at $317.88. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.05, indicating a 22.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.2 billion, down 5.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $23.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9% and +1.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Constellation Energy Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.33.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.