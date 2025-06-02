Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Opinions on Recent Financial Performance and Strategic Updates

Recent discussions on X about Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) have centered around the company's strong financial performance and strategic decisions. Many users have highlighted the company's impressive Q1 earnings and a significant boost in stock performance over the past month, fueled by broader market enthusiasm and positive analyst updates. There’s also buzz about a decision by the Energy Department to allow a key 760 MW energy production facility to continue operations, which has sparked interest in the company’s future growth trajectory.

Additionally, some conversations on X reflect on executive commentary regarding energy demand forecasts, with a mix of optimism about growing demand and caution against overforecasting. This duality has kept the dialogue engaging, as participants weigh the potential for sustained growth against industry challenges. The chatter also includes mentions of notable options activity, suggesting that investors are closely monitoring the stock for further developments.

Constellation Energy Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

Constellation Energy Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

Constellation Energy Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 822 institutional investors add shares of Constellation Energy Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Constellation Energy Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Constellation Energy Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

