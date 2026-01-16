Constellation Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CEG

In trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $318.70, changing hands as low as $306.30 per share. Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEG's low point in its 52 week range is $161.35 per share, with $412.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.09. The CEG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

