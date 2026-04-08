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Constellation Brands Swings To Q4 Profit

April 08, 2026 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), on Wednesday, reported fourth-quarter net income of $201.8 million or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $375.3 million or $2.09 per share last year.

Comparable earnings per share for the quarter were $1.90, compared to $2.63 last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.920 billion, compared to $2.164 billion last year.

Looking forward to fiscal 2027, the company expects reported earnings per share of $11.10 - $11.80 and comparable earnings per share of $11.20 - $11.90, as well as an operating cash flow target of $2.4 - $2.5 billion and a free cash flow target of $1.6 - 1.7 billion.

Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on May 14, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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