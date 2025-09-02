Markets

Constellation Brands Slashes FY26 Outlook; Stock Down 8%

September 02, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While updating the management's current financial outlook for the full-year 2026 on Tuesday, beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) slashed its reported earnings comparable earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year, due to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

"We continue to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment that has dampened consumer demand and led to more volatile consumer purchasing behavior since our first quarter of fiscal 2026," said Constellation Brands President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects reported earnings in the range of $10.77 to $11.07 per share and comparable earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.60 per share on enterprise organic net sales decline of 6 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $12.07 to $12.37 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $12.60 to $12.90 per share on enterprise organic net sales between a decline 2 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.65 per share on net sales decline of 7.53 percent to $9.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

