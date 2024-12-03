Constellation Brands To Sell Svedka Brand

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), a beverage alcohol company, said on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with the spirits company, Sazerac Company, Inc., to divest its Svedka brand.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in the coming months, are not known.

Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, said: "This transaction is another step forward in seeking to ensure that our wine and spirits portfolio is optimized to succeed and to meet our growth objectives."

