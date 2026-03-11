Is Constellation Brands' Focus on Core Brands the Key to Success?

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ remains a leading player across the beer, wine and spirits space, supported by its strong focus on premiumization, brand strength and disciplined portfolio management. The company boasts a portfolio of consumer-driven, high-quality brands, including Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi Winery, High West and more. With these well-established labels, Constellation Brands is well-positioned to cater to evolving consumer preferences and capture growth opportunities in the beverage market.



The company has increasingly centered its strategy on core, high-growth premium brands across beer, wine and spirits. This focus is designed to strengthen market share, improve margins and drive sustainable long-term growth. STZ’s brand-building efforts, further complemented by momentum in the beer business, tapping premiumization, innovations and solid cost savings, remain encouraging.



Key growth drivers included the company's high-end Power Brands, such as The Prisoner Brand Family, Kim Crawford and Meiomi. The beer segment has also been experiencing gains from premiumization, driven by growth in traditional beer and flavored categories, including seltzers, flavored beer, RTD spirits and flavored malt beverages. Constellation Brands is on track with its plans to invest in capacity expansion in Mexico.



Constellation Brands emphasizes a portfolio aimed at high-margin, growth categories across the beverage alcohol industry by leveraging direct-to-consumer platforms and enhanced global presence. Modelo, Corona and Pacifico are the backbones, reinforcing STZ’s leadership position in the broader U.S. beer space. The company is investing in its Power Brands through innovation and capitalizing on priority consumer trends with successful product introductions.



At its core, Constellation Brands’ emphasis on core premium brands allows it to capitalize on premiumization trends, improve profitability and reinforce its leadership in the beverage alcohol industry. If consumer demand for premium beverages remains strong, this strategy could be a key driver of the company’s success.

STZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Constellation Brands have gained 7.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, STZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09X compared with the industry’s average of 15.17X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 15.5%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 6.5%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Brands stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Consumer Staple Picks

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.8% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS boasts a diversified portfolio of brands, including B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, and others, and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 5.9% from the year-ago reported figure. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 30.5% from the year-ago number.

