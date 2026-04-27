Constellation Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (STZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.03, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $155.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 4/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $126.45 per share, with $196.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.19.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, STZ makes up 4.27% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: FTXG) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding STZ).

In Monday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.