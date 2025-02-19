Consolidated Edison to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, after market close.



Consolidated Edison delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69% in the last reported quarter. The company also holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.69%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of ED’s Q4 Earnings

Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, affecting the company’s top-line performance.



Adverse weather patterns, including snowfall and storms, affected some parts of ED’s service territories during the fourth quarter. This is expected to have disrupted the company’s services in those areas and resulted in outages for its customers. ED’s overall revenues are likely to have been impacted due to these outages.



However, increased revenues from favorable electric rates and gas rate plans must have bolstered the company’s quarterly top-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $3.58 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported number.



The aforementioned adverse weather patterns are likely to have damaged ED’s utility infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.



Nevertheless, solid sales expectations might have contributed favorably to ED’s quarterly earnings to some extent.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consolidated Edison’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, which implies a decrease of 3% from the year-ago reported number.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ED

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ED this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



ED's Earnings ESP: ED has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



ED's Zacks Rank: Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

