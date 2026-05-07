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Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

May 07, 2026 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $924 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $791 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.039 billion from $2.901 billion last year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $924 Mln. vs. $791 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.55 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $3.039 Bln vs. $2.901 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.00 To $ 6.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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