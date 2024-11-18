News & Insights

Stocks
CEIX

Consol Energy price target raised to $140 from $105 at Benchmark

November 18, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Consol Energy (CEIX) to $140 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $179M, beating the firm’s $176M estimate and the $174M consensus. Management also increased full-year sales guidance by 0.5M tons at the low-end and reduced its cash cost/ton target by 50c at the midpoint, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CEIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.