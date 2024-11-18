Consol Energy price target raised to $140 from $105 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Consol Energy (CEIX) to $140 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $179M, beating the firm’s $176M estimate and the $174M consensus. Management also increased full-year sales guidance by 0.5M tons at the low-end and reduced its cash cost/ton target by 50c at the midpoint, the analyst noted.

