Consol Energy price target raised to $140 from $105 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Consol Energy (CEIX) to $140 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $179M, beating the firm’s $176M estimate and the $174M consensus. Management also increased full-year sales guidance by 0.5M tons at the low-end and reduced its cash cost/ton target by 50c at the midpoint, the analyst noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CEIX:
- CONSOL Energy Finalizes Departure of Former General Counsel
- Consol Energy and Arch Merger Faces Uncertainties Over Workforce Retention and Stability
- CONSOL Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- CONSOL Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Consol Energy reports Q3 EPS $3.22, consensus $3.16
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.