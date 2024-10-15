Is Consol Energy (CEIX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Consol Energy (CEIX). CEIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 5.26, with a median of 7.18.

Finally, investors should note that CEIX has a P/CF ratio of 5.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CEIX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX's P/CF has been as high as 5.05 and as low as 2.63, with a median of 3.54.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Consol Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CEIX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX)

