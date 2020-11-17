ConsenSys Acquires Blockchain Developer Toolmaker Truffle Suite

ConsenSys is adding dapp development platform Truffle Suite back to its lineup of Ethereum tools.

ConsenSys Chief Strategy Officer Simon Morris said Tuesday the Ethereum-focused firm has acquired the team and technology behind Truffle.

The acquisition represents a reunion of sorts. Truffle originated within ConsenSys in 2015 but spun out in 2019 to amass $3 million in an equity sale. Terms of the ConsenSys reintegration were not disclosed.

“As the most popular Ethereum development framework, it is a natural fit for Truffle to be part of the ConsenSys product stack,” Truffle founder Tim Coulter said in a statement.

Notably, ConsenSys said the Truffle deal concludes the firm’s strategic restructuring that kicked off in February and led to a 14% reduction in headcount.

Truffle’s dev tooling now rounds out ConsenSys’ portfolio of wholly owned tech products: DeFi-focused Codefi, audit provider Diligence, Ethereum wallet extension MetaMask, node farm Infura and enterprise-focused Quorum.

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based conglomerate also maintains a venture arm called ConsenSys Labs.

