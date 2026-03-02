Is ConocoPhillips Stock Going to $200?

Key Points

ConocoPhillips expects to nearly double its free cash flow by 2029 at $70 oil.

Oil prices could surge to $100 a barrel if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz or attacks oil infrastructure in the Persian Gulf.

ConocoPhillips' free cash flow should grow even faster as it continues to repurchase its shares.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have gotten off to a hot start in 2026. The U.S. oil and gas giant has gained more than 20%, pushing its share price above $110. The main factor fueling that rise is the rally in crude oil prices.

The oil stock could have plenty of fuel to continue rallying. Here's a look at whether $200 a share is within its reach.

The coming cash flow surge

ConocoPhillips has one of the lowest-cost resource bases in the oil and gas industry. That enables it to generate lots of cash in the current environment. Last year, Brent crude, the global benchmark price, averaged $69.09 per barrel. That price point enabled ConocoPhillips to produce $19.9 billion in cash flow from operations and $7.3 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures. This robust free cash flow enabled the company to return $9 billion to investors via dividends ($4 billion) and share repurchases ($5 billion).

The company expects to generate an incremental $1 billion in free cash flow this year, fueled entirely by cost savings. Meanwhile, it anticipates producing another $1 billion of additional free cash flow in 2027 and 2028, driven by the completion of three major liquefied natural gas investments. On top of that, it expects to hit a significant inflection point in 2029, when its Willow oil project in Alaska starts up, adding another $4 billion to its annual free cash flow. All this assumes Brent oil averages around $70 a barrel (Brent was in the low-$70s before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran).

That has the company on track to nearly double its annual free cash flow by 2029, even if crude prices fall a bit.

Two additional upside catalysts

While ConocoPhillips doesn't need higher oil prices to fuel a meaningful increase in free cash flow, it could produce an even bigger free cash flow gusher in the coming years if oil prices rise. That's certainly a possibility. Analysts predict that oil prices could surge to $100 a barrel following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, it could significantly restrict oil exports from the region, as 20% of global oil supply passes through the strait. Similarly, if Iran attacks oil infrastructure in the region, that would also put upward pressure on prices.

Another potential value driver for ConocoPhillips' share price is its repurchase program. The oil company repurchased $5 billion of its shares last year and could buy back even more in 2026, given the expected increase in its free cash flow. The company has repurchased nearly 10% of its outstanding shares over the past five years, despite the dilution from issuing shares to complete its merger with Marathon Oil in late 2024. ConocoPhillips' repurchase program should enable its free cash flow per share to grow even faster.

ConocoPhillips looks like it's headed to $200

ConocoPhillips' free cash flow will nearly double over the next few years as it completes its major expansion projects. This catalyst alone could drive its share price to $200 by the end of the decade. Add in the additional upside from higher oil prices and its share repurchase program, and the oil stock could hit that price point even sooner.

Matt DiLallo has positions in ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

