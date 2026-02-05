ConocoPhillips Plans To Return 45% Of CFO To Shareholders In 2026

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) announced its planned 2026 return of capital to shareholders of 45% of CFO. The company said its guidance for 2026 includes capital expenditures of approximately $12 billion and adjusted operating costs of $10.2 billion, consistent with preliminary guidance. The company said it is well positioned to deliver an expected $7 billion in incremental free cash flow by 2029, including $1 billion each year from 2026 through 2028.

Ryan Lance, CEO, said: "Looking ahead, we're focused on driving a $1 billion reduction in our capital and costs in 2026, while returning 45% of our CFO to shareholders."

The company's 2026 production guidance is 2.33 to 2.36 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MMBOED. First-quarter production is expected to be 2.30 to 2.34 MMBOED, inclusive of weather-related downtime.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $1.4 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared with $2.3 billion, or $1.90 per share, prior year. Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $1.3 billion, or $1.02 per share, compared with $2.4 billion, or $1.98 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues and other income was was $14.19 billion compared to $14.74 billion, last year. Sales and other operating revenues were $13.39 billion compared to $14.24 billion, prior year.

Production for the fourth quarter was 2,320 MBOED, an increase of 137 MBOED from the same period a year ago. After adjusting for impacts from closed acquisitions and dispositions, fourth-quarter production decreased 63 MBOED or 2.6% from the same period a year ago.

The company declared a first-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.84 per share payable March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 18, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ConocoPhillips shares are down 0.96% percent to $106.59.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.