ConocoPhillips Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Prices

ConocoPhillips COP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The bottom line decreased from the prior-year level of $1.98.

One of the world’s leading independent oil and gas producers, headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues of $14.2 billion declined from $14.7 billion in the year-ago period. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.9 billion.

Weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to lower average realized oil-equivalent prices. The negatives were partially offset by higher oil-equivalent production volumes.

Production at COP

Total production averaged 2,320 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 2,183 MBoe/d. Of the total output, 48% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago level due to increased production in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Crude oil production increased to 1,115 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 1,070 MBbls/d.

Natural gas liquids’ production totaled 413 MBbls/d, higher than the year-ago figure of 362 MBbls/d. Bitumen production for the quarter totaled 123 MBbls/d, down from 139 MBbls/d in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s natural gas production was 4,016 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), higher than the year-ago level of 3,674 MMcf/d.

COP’s Realized Prices

The average realized oil equivalent price decreased to $42.46 per barrel from $52.37 a year ago.

The average realized crude oil price was $60.22 per barrel, implying a decrease from $71.04 reported a year ago.

The average realized natural gas price was $3.72 per thousand cubic feet, down from $5.12 in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price plunged to $19.02 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $23.93.

COP’s Total Expenses

Expenses marginally increased to $11.9 billion from $11.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The cost of purchased commodities rose to $5.2 billion from $5.1 billion a year ago.

Exploration costs increased to $138 million from $71 million in the comparable period of 2024.

Balance Sheet & Capital Spending of COP

As of Dec. 31, 2025, ConocoPhillips had $6.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a total long-term debt of $22.4 billion and a short-term debt of $1.02 billion as of the same date.

Capital expenditure and investments totaled $3.02 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 billion.

Guidance by COP

The company expects first-quarter 2026 production of 2.30-2.34 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED), including the impact of weather-related downtime. For 2026, the company expects production to average between 2.33 and 2.36 MMBOED.

Capital expenditures for 2026 are expected to be approximately $12 billion, while adjusted operating costs are anticipated to total about $10.2 billion. Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses are estimated at $11.7-$11.9 billion, and the adjusted net loss for the corporate and other segment is projected to be around $0.9 billion.

ConocoPhillips plans to return approximately 45% of cash flow from operations to shareholders in 2026.

Currently, COP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

