ConocoPhillips, Marathon Receive Second Request From FTC In Connection With Merger Review

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Corporation each received a request for additional information and documentary materials from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with the review of the merger. The effect of this second request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act, until 30 days after each of ConocoPhillips and Marathon has substantially complied with the second request.

On May 28, 2024, ConocoPhillips entered into a merger agreement with Marathon Oil. ConocoPhillips and Marathon continue to expect that the merger will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

