ConocoPhillips Inks 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement With NextDecade

ConocoPhillips COP, a U.S.-based exploration and production firm, has inked a sales and purchase agreement with NextDecade Corporation NEXT to buy 1 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The contract has a duration of 20 years. Per the terms of the agreement, ConocoPhillips will purchase LNG from NEXT’s Rio Grande LNG Train 5 in Brownsville, TX, on a free-on-board basis. The LNG price will be linked to the Henry Hub index price.

NextDecade has successfully taken another step toward reaching a final investment decision (FID) for Rio Grande LNG Train 5. Generally, for such large-scale projects, developers reach an FID after securing sufficient customer deals to support the required funding. NEXT had previously stated that it aims to reach an FID for Train 5 by the fourth quarter of this year. The LNG supply deal with COP is contingent upon the FID of Rio Grande LNG Train 5.

To date, NextDecade has sold 4.5 mtpa of LNG from Rio Grande LNG Train 5 under long-term sales and purchase agreements spanning 20 years. Per NEXT, this is sufficient for the company to reach an FID on Train 5. With this deal, the company has concluded the commercialization of the fifth liquefaction train. Phase 1 of NEXT’s Rio Grande LNG has three liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 17.6 mtpa. Trains 4 and 5 are expected to provide an additional 10.8 mtpa capacity to the facility.

Currently, both COP and NEXT carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

